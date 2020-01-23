BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team continued it road win streak this week with a 57-41 win over Snow Hill on Tuesday.

It has been a season of streaks for the Seahawks, who started with three straight wins before dropping six in a row. Decatur lost its last two games before the holiday break, then dropped two more during the Governor’s Challenge tournament.

The Seahawks then lost its first two games in January, falling to Wicomico and Mardela. Since then, however, the Decatur boys have won three straight, all on the road, including Tuesday’s win over Snow Hill. The road streak also includes big Bayside South wins over Bennett and Parkside.

Tuesday’s win over Snow Hill was the second over the Eagles this season. Decatur also beat Snow Hill at home, 64-56, back on December 10. The Seahawks head back on the road next Tuesday for a rematch with Crisfield, which beat Decatur, 78-53, on December 17. The Seahawks season record stands at 6-6.