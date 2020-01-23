BIS Students Collect Supplies For Worcester Humane Society

by
BIS Students Collect Supplies For Worcester Humane Society

Berlin Intermediate School sixth graders have been collecting supplies for the Worcester County Humane Society, a no-kill shelter. Supporting the shelter is part of their service learning goals. Pictured are Dylan Ringen, Collin Pennington, Olivia Koval, Anthony Perella, Ellie Cheynet and Sophia Ferrante