3 Decatur High Students Named Finalists In Eastern Shore Literacy Association Young Author’s Contest

Three Stephen Decatur High School students were named finalists in the Eastern Shore Literacy Association Young Authors’ Contest. Freshman Jessica Beck, sophomore Jake Gillespie and junior Lydia Woodley, pictured with Principal Thomas Sites, were each recognized for their work in the short story category.