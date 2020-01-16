ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Use that Arian charm to help make a difficult workplace transition easier for everyone. News about a long-awaited decision can be confusing. Don’t jump to conclusions.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Although you might well be tempted to be more extravagant than you should be at this time, I’m betting you’ll let your sensible Bovine instinct guide you toward moderation.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): An opportunity for travel could come with some problems regarding travel companions and other matters.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Make an effort to complete your usual workplace tasks before volunteering for extra duty. Scrambling to catch up later on could create some resentment among your colleagues.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A financial matter could have you rethinking your current spending plans. You might want to recheck your budget to see where you can cut back on expenses until the situation improves.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): One way to make your case for that promotion you’ve been hoping for might be to put your planning skills to work in helping to shape up a project that got out of hand. Good luck.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be careful about “experts” who have no solid business background. Instead, seek advice on enhancing your business prospects from bona fide sources with good success records.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Standing up to support a colleague’s viewpoint — even if it’s unpopular — can be difficult if you feel outnumbered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): While progress continues on resolving that recurring problem, you might feel it’s taking too long. But these things always need to develop at their own pace. Be patient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Someone close to you might have a financial problem and seek your advice. If you do decide to get involved, insist on seeing everything that might be relevant to this situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A personal matter takes an interesting turn. The question is, do you want to follow the new path or take time out to reconsider the change? Think this through before deciding.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Moving into a new career is a big step. Check that offer carefully with someone who has been there, done that, and has the facts you’ll need to help you make your decision.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your warmth and generosity both of spirit and substance endears you to everyone.

