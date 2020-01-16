OCPD Reports Drop In Applicants For 2020 Season OCEAN CITY – As the Ocean City Police Department prepares for the upcoming summer season, Police Chief Ross Buzzuro shared his recruitment concerns this week.On Monday, Buzzuro presented the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on recruitment efforts for seasonal officers and public safety aides.“We have seen a dropoff in candidates,” he said, “about… Read more »

Resort Weighs Relaxed Fees, Incentives To Grow Residential Base OCEAN CITY — Encouraging more year-round residents to make the resort their home by relaxing some of the fees associated with new construction or creating other incentives was the subject of debate this week with a decision made to continue pursuing a program.For several years, the Mayor and Council have heard concerns from property owners… Read more »

Wicomico Opts For Post-Labor Day School Start Date SALISBURY – The school board voted this week to approve an amended calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year after receiving more than 1,600 responses from the community.On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Board of Education approved on second reading a 2020-2021 school calendar for that will begin the academic year on Sept. 8 and end the… Read more »