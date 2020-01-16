Lawrence John Jock, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Lawrence John Jock, Jr., (affectionately known as Big Larry), age 58, of Ocean City, died suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

He was born in Camden, N.J. and was the son of Maureen (Kelly) Jock and the late Lawrence John Jock, Sr.

Larry graduated from Kean University in Union, N.J. where he received his Bachelors of Science in Accounting. He then started a 35-year career in the newspaper business where he worked primarily for Gannett. In 2005. he became owner, editor, photographer and publisher of the Coastal Fisherman newspaper.

He was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church and had served on the finance committee. He was also a member of the Synepuxent Gun Club, Salisbury Gun Club and the Ocean City Marlin Club.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Jock; a son, Lawrence Jock III (affectionately known as Little Larry); two brothers, Tom Jock and his wife Maria of Ocean City and John Jock and his wife Sue of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Larry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry will be missed tremendously by his family, friends and the entire Ocean City community. His robust and infectious laugh lit up every room he entered. Larry was a truly devoted family man and was his family’s rock. His genuine kindness, intense loyalty and compassion touched many lives. He excelled at everything he pursued in life and did it all with a passion second to none. His love of fishing sparked a lasting impact on the Delmarva fishing community.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church, prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County, PO. Box 1322, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811 or the Ocean City Reef Foundation, PO. Box 1072, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Robert J. Byrd

OCEAN CITY – Robert J. Byrd, 62, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 3, 1957 in Salisbury, he was the son of Edward Byrd Sr. and Heneritta (Griffin) Byrd. He was preceded in death by both his parents and a sister, Margarette Roberts.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Byrd; two brothers, Edward Byrd Jr. and William Byrd and his wife; and a sister, Nettie Byrd. He also left behind two stepdaughters, Beverly and Kimberly Martin; two grandsons, Aaron Mumford and Kevin Mumford and his wife, Courtney; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for Feb. 1, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, 302 N. Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Barbara A. Hinkle

OCEAN CITY — Barbara A. (Hunter) Hinkle passed away on Jan. 8, 2020.

Barbara was born in Hampden, Md., on July 14, 1938, the fifth child of Lee and Ida (Peregoy) Hunter. The Hunters are a very close knit and loving family and this is how Barbara would eventually raise her own family.

Barbara was raised in Hampden and graduated in 1956 from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore.

After graduation, Barbara worked at Mount Vernon Mills. While at work one day, Michael Hinkle walked into the office and Barbara leaned over to her coworker and proclaimed, “I’m going to marry that man.” Five years later on June 23, 1962, Barbara Hunter and Michael Hinkle were wedded in Holy Matrimony.

Barbara and Michael welcomed their first child, Laura Ann in 1964 and moved to Reverdy Road, next door to Barbara’s sister Vera (who helped raise their children) in 1966 shortly before the birth of their 2nd daughter Jodi Lynn. Thomas Michael was born in 1970 and the community of family’s on and surrounding Reverdy Road will always be part of our family, especially the Worthington’s and Taylors. The St. Mary’s Govans community will also always remain a part of our family. Barbara was active in the PTA, Mothers Club, Boy Scout Troop and Alumni Association. At St Mary’s Barbara made many lifelong friends that traveled together with “the Hunter Sisters” on many bus excursions, always returning with great stories of their adventures and shenanigans.

Barbara and Michael spent their honeymoon in Ocean City and would continue to vacation and eventfully summer there at their condo, every year, until after 50 years on Reverdy Road, they moved permanently to Ocean City.

Barbara’s greatest gift and joy in life was being “Nan” to her grandchildren Sydney, Chloe, Michael, Ava and Zoe.

Barbara will be remembered by her family, friends and neighbors for her famous coconut cakes that she made at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter and for throwing her famous “basement parties” on Reverdy Road.

Barbara leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Michael Hinkle; her daughter Laura Hinkle and husband David Lockwood of Ocean City; daughter Jodi Corbitt and husband John of Catonsville; son Thomas Hinkle and wife Lisa of Ocean City; five grandchildren, Sydney and Chloe Corbitt of Catonsville, Michael Todd of Ocean City and Ava and Zoe Hinkle of Ocean City; sister Linda Thompson of Hampden; cousin Paula (Edward) Kemp; sisters in law Shirley Hohrein and Elizabeth Hinkle-Neubeck; and brothers in law Neal and James Hinkle; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara joins her siblings Vera (Earl) Munzer, Doris (Tom) Pierce, Albert (Gloria) Hunter and Olivia Ravadge, who donated her bone marrow to Barbara in 2001 so that we were able to have her with us for another 18 years.

Our family would like to express our eternal gratitude to Linda Sturgis for her experience, kindness and humor while guiding us through this journey. Linda cared for and took excellent care of not only Barbara, but entire family during the last months of her life.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Costal Hospice PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21801 or the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company PO Box 27 Ocean City, Md. 21843.

Ann H. Ruffo

BALTIMORE — Ann H. Ruffo (Annie), 75, of Baltimore, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her daughters and son in laws, Lisa and Bill Gaines, Deborah and Toby Chapman; grandchildren Colin Romanowski, Mason and Gavin Chapman; and sisters Somers Huether and Carolyn Puckett.

She enjoyed living in Ocean City in the summer and Florida in the winter and loved spending time with her family and friends. Most of all Ann loved her husband of 56 years, Tony Ruffo, who recently passed.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service a division of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.