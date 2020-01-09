Wor-Wic Holds Adult Education Graduation Ceremony

Wor-Wic Community College recently held a graduation ceremony for area residents who earned their high school diplomas through the adult education services offered by the college. Participating in the ceremony were front, from left, Rose Cartwright, Norma Higginbotham, Evette King-Palmer and Teresa Mansfield of Salisbury; second row, Jennifer Raab and Megan Tinsmith of Delmar, Rochelle Young of Fruitland, and Ashley Gordy and Theresa Hornsby of Mardela Springs; and, back, Keiania Baines, Jamie Pastula, Michelle Rue, Logan Savage and Jonathan Turner-Brown of Salisbury.