The Nordica was a Victorian-style hotel on the Boardwalk between Dorchester and Talbot streets. Built circa 1905, it was originally on the American Plan (meals included with the cost of the room) for the first half century of its existence.

Pictured above during the World War II era, the Nordica featured a front porch with rocking chairs where guests would spend summer evenings enjoying the ocean breezes and watching people stroll up and down the Boardwalk. Like most of the Ocean City hotels built in the early 20th century, it was open only on a seasonal basis as it lacked both heat and air conditioning.

The Nordica was seriously damaged in January 1973 by one of the famous “Fire Bug” arsons. Today the Belmont Towers condominium building is located on that site.

Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection