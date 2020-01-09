Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://-delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

January 10: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host 4-6:30 p.m. Carry-outs available and bake sale table offered.

January 11: Spaghetti Dinner

ABATE of Sussex County is hosting an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 3-7 p.m. at East Sussex Moose Lodge in Frankford. Door prizes available every hour. Cost is $10 per person; $5 for children (ages 4-12).

January 13-19: Restaurant Week

Visit the restaurants in Berlin for specials on breakfast, lunch and dinner.

January 17: Spaghetti Dinner

American Legion Post in Ocean City will host a fundraiser for all three Ocean City Boys Scouts of America units, featuring food, fun and friendship from 4-8. Silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets, $10 for adults; $5 for children under 12. Tickets, call Chuck Kelly 410-259-7140.

January 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Carryouts available. 410-543-8244.

January 23: Luncheon, Meeting

Republican Women of Worcester County will hold at 11 a.m. at the Captains Table Restaurant with guest speakers Commissioners Chip Bertino and Pat Schrawder, representing Senator Mary Beth Carozza.

January 25: AYCE Breakfast Buffet

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host from 7-10 a.m. Adults, $8 and child, $4.

January 25: Spaghetti Dinner

Friendship United Methodist Church will host from 3-6 p.m. Adults, $10; children 6-12, $5; and children 5 and under, free.

January 27: Chorus Singing

Anyone interested in signing barbershop style for the Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of the Sweet Adelines International, is welcome at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. 410-208-4009

January 28: Play It Safe Fundraiser

The Ocean City Elks Lodge on 138th Street will host the Play It Safe Italian Feast and Silent Auction, 5-8 p.m., featuring pastas, beverage, dessert and a bountiful silent auction. Adults, $15; children 4-9, $6; under 4, free. Pay the door.

February 4: Taco Night

The 11th Annual $1 Taco Night will be held at Stephen Decatur High School on from 2:30-7 p.m. in the cafeteria. In addition to chicken and beef tacos, there will also be sides, drinks, and desserts. Reservations are not necessary. Patrons can dine in or carry out. All proceeds benefit Stephen Decatur High School.

February 4-6: Basic Boating Safety Course

US Coast Guard Auxiliary offering at the Ocean Pines Library, 6-9 p.m. $15 for all three sessions. Register by calling Barry Cohen, 410-935-4807