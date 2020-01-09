BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team got its second half of the season off to a good start this week with a win over Bayside South rival Wicomico on the road on Tuesday.

The Seahawks cruised through the first portion of the season, riding a five-game win streak to jump out to an early 5-0 start. Over the break, the Decatur girls split two games in the North Caroline Holiday Tournament, beating Delmarva Christian, 64-60, in its opener before suffering their first loss of the season against Easton in the second game of the tourney, 56-36.

Back in action on the road on Tuesday to start the second half and resume regular season action, the Decatur girls got by host Wicomico, 35-28, in an uncharacteristically low-scoring game. Sarah Engle led the Seahawks with 13 points, while Mayah Garner added 10 and Nadia Bullock pitched in eight.

The Decatur girls play the first of four straight home games on Friday against Mardela. Next week, the Seahawks face a pair of tough Bayside South opponents at home starting with Bennett on Tuesday and Parkside next Thursday. Overall, including the split in the holiday tournament, the Seahawks’ record now stands at an impressive 7-1.