FENWICK — An Ocean City man perished in a vehicle-pedestrian collision early last Wednesday morning on Coastal Highway just north of neighboring Fenwick Island.

Around 3:20 a.m. last Wednesday, Delaware State Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Route 1, or Coastal Highway, about a mile north of Fenwick Island. The investigation revealed a 2016 Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Coastal Highway in the right lane.

A pedestrian, later identified as Israel Jackson Kreger, 44, of Ocean City, was either walking or standing in the right lane facing south. The operator of the Jeep, a 23-year-old Georgetown, Del. man, was unable to avoid striking the victim, who was reportedly wearing all dark clothing and was not using a light.

The driver remained on scene and no charges have been filed. He sustained a minor injury, but declined medical treatment. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.