BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team dropped two games in the annual Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week to drop to 6-3 on the season.

The Mallards started the season red-hot, winning their first five games in impressive fashion including a sweep in the annual Tip-Off Classic tournament. On December 16, the Mallards suffered their first loss, falling to Delmarva Christian, 66-47. However, the Worcester girls rebounded with a 36-25 win over Sussex Academy just before the holiday break.

Over the holiday break, the Mallards competed in the prestigious Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament and drew a tough assignment with a pair of back-to-back games. Last Monday, the Worcester girls fell to Boonsboro, 53-23, in its opener in the Governor’s Challenge. Back in action the next day on New Year’s Eve, the Mallards fell to Gerstell Academy, 48-35.

With the pair of losses, Worcester’s record stands at 6-3 after the 5-0 start. The Mallards will play back-to-back games again this weekend, starting with Salisbury School at home on Friday on Alumni Night, followed by a rare Saturday game at noon against Gunston. The Mallards beat Gunston, 50-13, on the road back on December 13.