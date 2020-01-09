Mallards Drop Pair In Governor’s Challenge

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team dropped two games in the annual Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week to drop to 6-3 on the season.

The Mallards started the season red-hot, winning their first five games in impressive fashion including a sweep in the annual Tip-Off Classic tournament. On December 16, the Mallards suffered their first loss, falling to Delmarva Christian, 66-47. However, the Worcester girls rebounded with a 36-25 win over Sussex Academy just before the holiday break.

Over the holiday break, the Mallards competed in the prestigious Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament and drew a tough assignment with a pair of back-to-back games. Last Monday, the Worcester girls fell to Boonsboro, 53-23, in its opener in the Governor’s Challenge. Back in action the next day on New Year’s Eve, the Mallards fell to Gerstell Academy, 48-35.

With the pair of losses, Worcester’s record stands at 6-3 after the 5-0 start. The Mallards will play back-to-back games again this weekend, starting with Salisbury School at home on Friday on Alumni Night, followed by a rare Saturday game at noon against Gunston. The Mallards beat Gunston, 50-13, on the road back on December 13.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.