BERLIN- Despite a valiant effort, Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team lost to close one to Wicomico, 70-63, in the first game after the holiday break on Tuesday.

The Seahawks opened the season with three straight wins before scuffling through a recent stretch. Decatur dropped two Bayside South contests just before the holiday break, falling to Crisfield and Pocomoke in back-to-back games.

Decatur competed in the Governor’s Challenge over the holiday break and dropped two more to tough teams including a 68-49 loss to Georgetown Day in its opener, followed by a loss to Huntingtown, 62-50, on day two of the tournament. In their first game back after the holidays, the Seahawks faced unbeaten Wicomico at home on Tuesday and despite a valiant effort fell to the Indians in a close one, 70-63.

The Decatur boys hope to get back in the win column with a home game against Mardela on Friday, followed by a pair of tough road games next week at Bennett and Parkside.