SNOW HILL – The county’s new synthetic ice rink will be making appearances at a variety of locations in the coming months.

While a schedule has not yet been released, county staff indicated the rink would be set up at the Berlin Fire Company as well as at Pocomoke Middle School and potentially the outlets in West Ocean City in the near future.

“We’ll be moving that around pretty regularly through the spring,” said Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of recreation and parks, tourism and economic development.

Perlozzo told the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday that the launch of the synthetic ice rink just before Christmas had proven successful. The county hosted a special “Elves on the Loose” event Dec. 20 at the Worcester County Recreation Center so local residents would have the opportunity to check out the rink for free. In the ensuing weeks, the rink was open to the public for a small fee.

“The skating rink was great,” Perlozzo said Tuesday. “Probably a thousand kids got the opportunity to skate. It was a small revenue win, $1,200, so we’re in the process of scheduling it all over the county.”

Perlozzo said the rink would be going to the second floor of the Berlin Fire Company.

“Currently we have plans to take it to the Berlin fire hall, upstairs,” Perlozzo said. “The auxiliary group will run the skating rink for us.”

He said there were also plans to bring it to the south end of the county.

“We’ve struggled a little bit in Pocomoke but as of yesterday I think (Principal) Matt Record from the middle school is making room for us to put it there,” he said.

Perlozzo said he was also talking to representatives of the West Ocean City outlets regarding bringing the rink there.

A release from Worcester County stated that 500 people attended the “Elves on the Loose” event and that 750 others participated in the open skate sessions held in recent weeks. For more information about the county’s recreation programs and special events call the Worcester County Recreation Center at 410-632-2144 or visit www.worcesterrecandparks.org.