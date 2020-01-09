New Coordinator Named

BERLIN — Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) has welcomed Deborah Dean-Colley as the new communications coordinator.

This position encompasses social media specialist, preparing press releases, photographing events, attending marketing forums, administrative duties and an extension of outreach into the Worcester County community.

An artist at heart, Dean-Colley was born in Pittsburgh and attended the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. Additionally, she studied environmental education at Duquesne University and traveled internationally to London, England and Rimini, Italy teaching platform work to her colleagues in the salon industry.

Prior to joining WYFCS, she served as the outreach and volunteer coordinator for the Art League of Ocean City for five years, managing over 400 volunteers annually. She has a strong background in project management and volunteer service with additional skills of art instruction throughout the Delmarva area. She currently teaches healing art programs within the community and at the Art League of Ocean City. Her previous commitments include a position as the project manager for Grow Berlin Green; an extension of Assateague Coastal Trust, a program initiated to generate a more sustainable, living community within the town limits.

x

Health Care Move Approved

SALISBURY — Nanticoke Health Services (NHS) of Seaford, Del. and Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS), based in Salisbury announced the affiliation of the two health services has passed final state and federal regulatory approval. McCready Health of Crisfield is expected to merge later this year.

The result is the creation of a revolutionary new health system designed to enhance inpatient, outpatient and emergency care, and wellness services across the entire Delmarva Peninsula.

“Healthcare systems are more frequently coming together to meet the challenges of an ever- evolving environment. We are proud to now have officially merged, and together as a new system we will be working throughout the region to better the health and wellness of Delmarva,” said Peninsula Regional Health System President/CEO Steve Leonard. “We continue to look for partners on this journey and are excited about McCready joining soon and the opportunities to grow that will follow.”

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the hospitals themselves, will keep their names. A branding study is currently underway to develop a new name for the health system that will reflect the combined culture and service delivery promise of Peninsula Regional, Nanticoke and McCready. The new name will be revealed in late spring.

The new health system immediately expands access to care for residents across the region. It is expected that services in Seaford will not only remain in place but also be enhanced, including additional technology and procedures, and possibly new locations for care.

While the two healthcare providers are legally one organization, it is still very early in the collaborative process. A full strategic plan, with a goal to expand access to care and provide more services closer to where people live and work, is being drafted.

“We are excited for the next phase of the Nanticoke journey,” said Penny Short, president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. “By partnering with Peninsula Regional Health System, Nanticoke will be able to continue providing the high quality, compassionate care we are known for while expanding services for our community. Together with Peninsula, we are ensuring our community has access to the quality healthcare it deserves for years to come.”