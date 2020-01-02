ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Events could inspire adventurous Lambs looking to make a major career or personal move. But as always, get all the facts before rushing into any sort of deal or commitment.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): What seems to be a great opportunity could cause even usually practical Taureans to ignore their inner caution cues. Best to move carefully to avoid falling into unseen traps.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Need a holiday now that the seasonal festivities are behind you? Good idea. Plan to go someplace wonderful. You’ll return refreshed and more than ready for a new challenge.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Progress continues to be made on that pesky workplace problem. Meanwhile, don’t assume a personal situation will work itself out. Best to get more involved earlier than later.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Catnaps are definitely recommended for Leos and Leonas who had been going at a hectic pace over the holidays. Adding relaxation time to your schedule helps restore your overdrawn energy reserves.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Sure, some of the new friends you made over the holidays might move out of your life at some point. But at least one might show significant “staying power” with some encouragement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Encourage family members to join you in supporting a relative who could be facing a difficult emotional challenge in the New Year. Showing your love and concern helps keep his or her hopes up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): While a long-deferred decision suddenly might take on some urgency after news on a related matter, you still need to weigh all factors carefully before deciding one way or the other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is a good time to reassess the earlier plan you made for the New Year. Some elements you felt you could depend on to make it work might no longer carry that assurance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Forming a renewed connection with a former associate is only the first step toward working out your new plans. Be prepared for problems, and deal with them as soon as they arise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A romantic situation that was going smoothly not too long ago might take a new turn. Be honest about your feelings before you decide whether to follow it or take another path.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The wise Pisces (that’s you, of course) will make sure everyone knows your plan to keep your options open and listen to all sides of the situation before making any decisions.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your honest approach to life and living is always an inspiration for others fortunate enough to know you.

