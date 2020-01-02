The Chesapeake Housing Mission’s 100th project was completed this fall in Fruitland. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A local nonprofit that performs critical home repairs for those in need completed its 100th project for the year in December.

Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM) celebrated completion of its 100th project for the year on Dec. 7. The project was a wheelchair ramp for an elderly Fruitland woman.

“As the only organization providing critical home repair to low income residents in the lower four counties of Maryland, we are very proud of this amazing milestone,” said CHM Executive Director Don Taylor. “This has only been accomplished because of our local jurisdictions and CHM’s generous and supportive donors, sponsors, volunteers, staff, and partner agencies — all working together to take care of our fellow citizens.”

Chesapeake Housing Mission is a volunteer organization that was founded in 2009 by veterans of the Appalachian Service Project.

“We’d always do a local project to prepare students, to give them practical skills before the trip to Appalachia,” CHM’s David Downes said in an interview this fall. “We decided we needed a more consistent presence locally.”

Since the group of volunteers founded CHM, more than 450 projects have been completed. The group builds a lot of wheelchair ramps but also helps with other home projects.

CHM receives referrals from area agencies such as MAC and the Worcester County Commission on Aging. Referrals ensure that the nonprofit is able to identify those with the greatest need.

“MAC has a longstanding and supportive relationship with Chesapeake Housing Mission,” said Patti Tingle, MAC’s executive director. “CHM’s ability to harness volunteers and attract resources to support our communities’ frail, aging, disabled and veteran populations makes life-changing impact for our rural underserved area.”

She said that seniors in today’s society were encouraged to “age in place.”

“That one place is most frequently their home, filled with a lifetime of memories and comfort,” she said. “Many frail, low-income seniors are challenged to maintain their homes. Safe entry and exit is critical and CHM helps make this possible. MAC is very grateful for the gap-filling assistance CHM provides.”