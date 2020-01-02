SALISBURY- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped two games in the annual Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week.

The Seahawks started the season with three straight wins over Kent Island in overtime, Snow Hill and Washington. However, Decatur limped into the holiday break with a pair of losses in key Bayside South games including a 78-53 loss to Crisfield at home and a 79-56 loss to county rival Pocomoke on the road on December 19.

The Seahawks drew a tough assignment in its opener in the annual Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament with a game against Georgetown Day last Thursday at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. Decatur fell to Georgetown Day, 68-49. In its second game of the tournament last Friday, Decatur fell to Huntingtown, 62-50.

With the pair of losses in the Governor’s Challenge, Decatur’s losing skid has now reached four games after starting the season, 3-0. It won’t get any easier for the Seahawks at the start of the second half of the regular season. The Seahawks face Wicomico at home next Tuesday in the first game after the holiday break, followed by another home game against Mardela next Friday before hitting the road against Bennett on January 14.

In other Governor’s Challenge action involving local Bayside South teams, Wicomico split two games, losing to Dover and then beating Friends of Baltimore. Bennett won its bracket, beating Poly of Baltimore and Calvert. Snow Hill earned a split, losing to New Era Academy and beating Glasgow. Parkside surprisingly lost its opener, falling to Arcadia.