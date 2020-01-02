SELBYVILLE
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Fri-Sun 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
OCEAN CITY
Volare #102 11 71st Street
Ocean Block
Fri 12-2:30
3BR/2BA Condo
Great Balcony
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN PINES
5A Blue Bill Ct
Sat 10-1
Waterfront
4BR/4.5BA Home
Fully Renovated
Boat Lift
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN PINES
23 Whaler Lane
Sat 11-2
New Construction
3BR/2BA Home
Bright, Open, Airy
Large Deck
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
FRUITLAND
213 Williams Ave
Sat 10-11:30
3BR/1BA/1,118SF
One Story
Ranch Home
Large Rear Deck
The Harrington Grp
Coldwell Banker
443-783-3521
SALISBURY
6626 Concord Ln
Sun 12-2
3BR/3BA/2,548SF
Open Concept
Screened Porch
Fenced Backyard
Mike Alford
Coldwell Banker
240-463-0122