BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team earned a split in the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week, falling to the Frederick Force in the opener before rebounding with a win over King’s Christian Academy on day two.

The Mallards entered the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week on a high note after beating Sussex Academy, 44-35, in the last regular season game before the break. Worcester had opened the season with an 83-40 win over St. Thomas More before dropping four straight leading up to the win over Sussex Academy.

Last Thursday, the Mallards faced Frederick Force in its opening round in the Governor’s Challenge and fell 66-51 in the game played at UMES. In the second game last Friday, the Worcester boys beat King’s Christian Academy, 59-49, to earn a split in the tournament. The Mallards led 33-29 at the half and 46-36 at the end of three quarters before pulling away for the 59-59 win.

The Mallards get back in action next Wednesday with a road game against St. Thomas More, whom they had trounced in the season opener. The Worcester boys will then face Salisbury School next Friday on Alumni Night at home. With the split in the Governor’s Challenge, the Mallards are now 3-5 on the season.