Former Stephen Decatur standout and three-time state champion Danny Miller last week won the title in his weight class in the U.S. Senior Nationals to earn a trip to the Olympic qualifiers this spring. Pictured above is Miller showing off his championship hardware. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur and U.S. Naval Academy wrestling standout last week won the championship in the Senior Nationals in Texas to move closer to a berth on the U.S. national team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Miller, who won three state championships at Decatur, now competes for the U.S. Marines after a standout career at the Naval Academy. Last week, Miller competed in the Senior Nationals in Fort Worth, Texas and won the championship in the 97 kilogram, or 213-pound, bracket.

Miller beat Army’s Lucas Sheridan in the championship bout to capture the title. The Senior Nationals are an Olympic qualifying event and with the championship win, Miller advances to the Olympic trials at Penn State in April. If Miller is successful at the Olympic trials in April, he would represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Miller won three state championships while at Decatur and continue his career at Navy where he won numerous accolades. He is now a captain in the U.S. Marines and continues to add to his impressive resume with the Senior Nationals championship last week, a second national championship for the former Decatur standout.