SALISBURY- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team won its opener in the North Caroline Holiday Tournament last week before dropping its first game of the season in the bracket championship.

The Seahawks breezed through the opening portion of the season, going a perfect 5-0 before the holiday break. The Decatur girls were dominating during the stretch, outscoring their opponents by a combined 300 to 108 and averaging 60 points per game during the run.

The unbeaten Seahawks continued the run during their opening game in the North Caroline Holiday Tournament last week, beating Delmarva Christian, 64-60. Mayah Garner led Decatur with 21 points, while Nadia Bullock and Jessica Janney each scored 14 and Sarah Engle added 12.

With the win, the Seahawks advanced to the championship in their bracket against Bayside Conference rival Easton, which also entered the tournament unbeaten. Decatur got off to a slow start, scoring only five points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 24-10 at the half.

The Seahawks got going with a run in the third quarter to chip away at the Easton lead and cut the lead to single digits at one point. However, Easton pulled away late for the 56-36 win. Engle and Bullock each scored nine points for the Seahawks in their first loss of the season. Decatur will look to get back in the win column when the regular season resumes next week with a road game against Bayside South rival Wicomico.