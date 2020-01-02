Participants in the day services program are pictured recently taking part in a fun activity. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – Worcester County’s only adult medical daycare now offers expanded hours.

Worcester County Adult Medical Day Services is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week. The program, which is open to chronically ill, frail or impaired adults, provides individuals with a place to go so they’re not home alone.

“Having a place like adult medical daycare can help a family keep a loved one aging in place rather than having them go to a nursing home,” said Brandy Trader, program director and social worker for Worcester Adult Medical Day Services. “It’s definitely the more affordable way to go.”

Trader said the medical day service located in Snow Hill was the only one available in Worcester County. Licensed for 60 clients, the program is currently serving about 20 individuals. Officials hope that the service’s recently extended hours will allow more people to take advantage of it.

“That helps for family members that are still working,” Trader said.

Though the program does offer some transportation, Trader said most clients were dropped off at the facility in the morning by their family members and picked up later in the day. While at the facility, they have access to medical care and typically a slate of activities to keep them engaged. There are crafts, exercises and field trips for attendees.

“It’s kind of like a senior center,” Trader said. “The difference is here we have staff trained to handle medical and cognitive needs.”

The program has a full-time nurse, a part-time nurse and three certified nursing assistants on staff. Trader said it provided the clients with additional medical oversight.

“It’s good for their doctors, they know another set of eyes is looking at them between appointments,” she said.

The cost of Worcester County’s day program varies, depending on income, insurance and other factors.

“All that I’d go through with them and determine,” Trader said.

While the cost is different for each individual, Trader said it’s still more affordable than in-home health care or a nursing home. She said the day program also provided mental stimulation and social interaction.

“Here, they’re out of their home, they’re doing crafts, and the cost is significantly cheaper…,” she said. “They might not be up for a senior center but they still need to be engaged and have a social life.”

For more information on the program, visit worcoa.org or call 410-632-0111.