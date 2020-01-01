The following is a press release from the Delaware State Police:

FENWICK ISLAND — The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred earlier this morning.

The incident occurred on Jan. 1, 2020 at approximately 3:20 a.m., when a 2016 Jeep Patriot was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway in the right lane approximately 1 mile north of Fenwick Island. A pedestrian was either walking or standing in the right lane, facing south. The operator of the Patriot was unable to perceive the pedestrian, who was wearing all dark clothing and not using a light. As a result, the right front of the Patriot struck the pedestrian in the right travel lane.

The operator of the Patriot, a 23-year-old male, from Georgetown, Del. remained on scene. He sustained minor injury and declined medical treatment.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old male from Ocean City, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Coastal Highway southbound was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.