BERLIN – With an uptick in reported influenza activity, officials are encouraging community members to wash their hands, cover their coughs and get their flu shot.

With the 2019-2020 flu season well underway, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported that all regions of the country are seeing elevated levels of flu-like illness.

Most of this year’s flu activity is being attributed to influenza B/Victoria viruses, which CDC officials say is unusual for this time of year.

This strain appears to be the main culprit in reported flu cases throughout Maryland as well, according to a report issued by the Maryland Department of Health last week. The state agency has reported widespread influenza activity and high levels of influenza-like illness.

But officials with the Worcester County Health Department say it is not too late for individuals to protect themselves from the flu.

“The flu shot is the best measure to take to help prevent the flu,” Nursing Program Manager Kristy Kagan said. “Flu vaccinations are available from primary medical providers, pediatricians, pharmacies and the Worcester County Health Department.”

Kagan said this year’s vaccine protects against four different strains of the flu, including the influenza B strains that are most common this year.

“A lot of the flu vaccines available now are a quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against two A strains and two B strains,” she said, “and there are some trivalent vaccines that cover two A strains and one B strain.”

Health department officials say flu activity typically peaks between December and February, but reiterated it was not too late to receive a flu shot.

“Even in the years the efficacy of the flu vaccine isn’t great, there have been studies that have shown getting the flu shot still gives people protection and causes less severe illness,” Kagan said.

Kagan added that people cannot get the flu from the vaccine.

“It takes about two weeks for you to build up the antibodies that help protect you from the flu,” she said. “Sometimes people get the flu shot and get the flu … Most likely what happens is you come into contact with someone who’s sick and didn’t realize you were starting to incubate the flu virus.”

Officials said people can prevent the spread of flu by covering their coughs and washing their hands with soap and water and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“Handwashing, handwashing, handwashing,” Kagan said. “For anything, whether it’s the flu or any other contagious infection, handwashing is one of the best ways to help prevent it.”

Kagan also encouraged individuals who think they may have the flu to contact their primary care provider. Symptoms include a fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, sore throat, vomiting, body aches, chills, fatigue and stuffy or runny nose.

“If you are sick, stay home,” she said. “If you know of people being sick, stay away.”

Public Affairs Officer Travis Brown said community vaccinations are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the Worcester County Health Department. Appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid delays, but walk-ins will be accepted.

To schedule an appointment, call the Snow Hill Health Department at 410-632-1100, the Berlin Health Center at 410-629-0164, or the Pocomoke Health Center at 410-957-2005.

“It is circulating,” Kagan said. “It’s flu season, and it’s out there.”