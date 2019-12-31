OCEAN CITY – Community members are encouraged to start the new year on a positive note by attending the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Ocean City this month.

On Jan. 10, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, along with its participating community sponsors, will host the 2020 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel in Ocean City.

For nearly 30 years, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast has served as an uplifting event where community members – including residents, elected officials, church congregations, local police and fire departments, the business community, educators and nonprofit organizers – can come together for an inspiring message.

“We do this because we want to have a positive start to the new year and share a positive message,” Lisa Layfield, events director for the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, said.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Darryl Strawberry, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) right fielder whose career highlights include four World Series championship titles and nine MLB All-Star Game appearances.

Throughout his professional baseball career in the 1980s and early 1990s, Strawberry was one of the most notable home-run hitters in the game. He was named the 1983 Topps All-Star Rookie of the Year, the 1983 National League Rookie of the Year and the 1988 National League Home Run Leader. He also earned two National League Silver Slugger awards and the National League Slugging Percentage Leader designation in 1988.

Strawberry, however, also had his fair share of challenges.

A description of this year’s keynote speaker reads, “A baseball legend, he was at the top of his MLB game in the 80s and 90s, winning a World Series with the New York Mets and three with the New York Yankees. But life took a different turn after baseball. Drug abuse, house arrest and rehab were just the beginning. Today Darryl is an ordained minister and Christian speaker with a story that is filled with truth, hope and inspiration.”

Layfield said Strawberry’s hour-long presentation is a story of redemption.

“Darryl has a really amazing story,” she said. “It’s not really about his baseball career so much as it is about his battle with addiction and his recovery. It’s definitely a story that inspires people and shows people that there is hope. Unfortunately, everyone knows of someone who is battling addiction. His message is much needed in the time in which we are living.”

The 2020 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, in the Crystal Ballroom of the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel. Check-in will take place from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., and the event will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

Ticket are on sale now for $20 each or $300 per sponsor table, which includes 10 tickets and sponsor recognition on the table and in the program. This year’s community sponsors include, Bayshore Development/Jolly Roger Amusements, Bank of Ocean City, Farmers Bank of Willards, Carrabba’s and Mountaire Farms.

“It is through our sponsors that we are able to bring speakers to Ocean City,” Layfield said.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.oceancity.org or by visiting the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, located on the corner of Route 50 and Route 707 in West Ocean City.

For more information, contact Lisa Layfield at 410-213-0144, ext. 104.

“We always want it to be something that inspires people at the beginning of each year …,” she said. “It’s quite an experience to be able to meet him. He’s very excited about coming here.”