Seahawks Rout Warriors, Remain Unbeaten

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team routed county rival Pocomoke, 80-21, last Thursday to improve to a perfect 5-0 before the holiday break.

The Seahawks jumped all over Pocomoke early and cruised to the 80-21 win. With the win, the Decatur girls are a perfect 5-0 heading into the break. During the streak, the Seahawks have beaten Kent Island, Snow Hill, Washington, Crisfield and now Pocomoke.

The Decatur girls have outscored their opponents 300-108 during the five-game streak. They are averaging 60 points a game during the run, while their opponents are mustering a measly 21 points per game.

The Seahawks faced host North Caroline in the North Caroline Holiday Tournament on Thursday and were scheduled to play a second game in the tourney on Friday. After the holiday break, Decatur will face Wicomico on the road on January 7, followed by games against Mardela and Bennett.

