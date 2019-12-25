BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling stayed on an early season roll last week, sweeping Kent County and Cambridge-South Dorchester in a dual meet on Wednesday to improve to 3-0.

The Seahawks started the season with a big win in the prestigious Rough Rider Tournament, followed by a rout of Mardela, 83-0, in their conference opener. Last week, Decatur swept two in a dual meet, beating Kent County, 77-6, and Cambridge-South Dorchester 75-4.

In the Kent County match, at 106, Teddy Sites won by forfeit, but Kent County’s Alex Bellarin defeated Logan Intrieri and the match was tied at 6-6. Decatur then ran the table to close out the 77-6 win. The run started with a win by Shamar Baines over Nathaniel Hickman at 120.

Jagger Clapsadle then beat Aron Pinder at 126, followed by Dustin Morrow’s victory over Alystair McKenzie at 132. Nico D’Amico beat Gabe Yiannakis at 138, followed by a win by Kyle Elliott over Kevin Mallory at 145.

Noah Reho kept the run going with a win over Brandon Cannon at 152 and Alex Koulikov beat Will Ashmore at 160. Darren Taylor beat Kregg Walton at 170, Micah Bourne kept it going with a win at 182, John Hoffman beat Brandon Crouch at 195, Jonathan Church won by forfeit at 220 and T.D. Ortega beat Rick Townsend at 285.

A similar result played out in the Seahawks’ match with Cambridge-South Dorchester. Sites won by forfeit at 106 and Baines beat David Willis at 113. After Clapsadle won by forfeit at 126, Jayden Kriner beat Trejan King at 132.

D’Amico beat Davion Stafford at 138 before Elliott won by forfeit at 145 and Reho won by forfeit at 152. Koulikov beat Anthony Weiss at 160 and Taylor beat Javant Rolle at 170. Bourne won by forfeit at 182, Hoffman won by forfeit at 195, Church beat Troy Wongus at 220 and Ortega beat Kiambre Taylor at 285.

Next up for the Seahawks are the Iron Horse Duals at C. Milton Wright where Decatur has enjoyed success recently. Last year, the Seahawks went 7-1 as a team and finished third overall. Five Seahawks went unbeaten during the tournament. The Iron Horse Duals are set for next weekend.