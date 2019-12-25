Decatur Honor Society Raffle Raises $3,000 For Believe In Tomorrow

Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society members certainly presented $3,000 to Believe in Tomorrow after raising money from their annual gift card raffle fundraiser. Since 2005, the group has adopted the Believe in Tomorrow organization and has given nearly $40,000 to the charity. Pictured, from left, are Ellie Dutton, Mikayla Denault, Ella Peters, Believe in Tomorrow representative Wayne Littleton, NHS President Richard Poist and NHS officer Kiley Hamby.