BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity swim team swept two meets last week to improve to 3-0 on the season.

After beating Pocomoke in the season opener two weeks ago, the Decatur girls beat Nandua, 129-34, last Tuesday, followed by a tough 52-42 win over a strong Easton team last Thursday. In the Nandua meet, the Decatur girls took first place in every single event.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Natalie Canham finished first, while Emma Coyman was first in the 200-yard individual medley. Gracie Coker was first in the 50-yard freestyle and Emma Sperry was first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Farrah Brown finished first in the 100-yard freestyle, while Katelyn Pizlo won the 500-yard freestyle. Canham was first in the 100-yard backstroke and Coyman finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the relays, the team of Mikayla Denault, Coyman, Kennedy Hamby and Kiley Hamby finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team including Sperry, Canham, Pizlo and Coker too first place.

“I’m very proud of the girls’ performances tonight,” said Coach Kristina Watts. “Our newcomers are really strengthening the depth of the girls’ team. Our returners are finding new favorite events that they excel in. Since our team is so well-rounded, they’re able to swim most any event.”

Back in action last Wednesday, the Decatur girls found themselves in a tough meet with Easton, but pulled out the 52-42 win. In the 100-yard butterfly, Sperry took first, while Farrah Brown took first in the 100-yard freestyle and Canham took first in the 100-yard backstroke. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team including Coyman, Sperry, Pizlo and Brown took first place.

“Easton has strong swimmers on their team that had amazing performances, but our depth allowed us to pull out the win,” said Watts. “Our girls pushed themselves in some close races that showed the fire for competition they have. These girls’ work ethic and positive attitude are really showing in the meets.”