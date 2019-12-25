Christmas Tree Assault

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested for assault last week after allegedly pushing over a Christmas tree and knocking over a female victim.

Around 2 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on 142nd Street for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female victim outside the unit. The officer also observed the suspect, identified as Peter Kasmarek, 52, of Ocean City, standing in the doorway. The officer was familiar with Kasmarek and the victim from previous encounters with police.

According to police reports, the victim told the officer she and Kasmarek had been arguing because he believed she had been with a different man and the argument escalated when Kasmarek knocked over the Christmas tree. The tree then fell on the victim, knocking her to the ground.

The victim told police Kasmarek then grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the couch, according to police reports. The victim was able to escape Kasmarek’s grasp, which is when she called the police.

The officer spoke with Kasmarek, who told police he had just broken up with the victim that night and acknowledged an argument had ensued, but denied there had been any physical altercation. For the record, the victim reportedly told police she and Kasmarek had been in an altercation two nights earlier.

The victim said during that incident, Kasmarek struck her and the couple wrestled on the ground. According to police reports, the victim had bruises on her upper legs, elbows and lower back allegedly caused by Kasmarek during the altercation. The victim also told police the couple had a third physical altercation about a week earlier during which the OCPD responded. There was an incident report on file for that incident.

Based on evidence and testimony from the incident last Thursday, along with the on-file information from the previous two incidents, Kasmarek was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He was released the next day after posting a $10,000 bond.

x

Scrapping Brothers Found Guilty

OCEAN CITY — Two Pennsylvania brothers, arrested in August after scrapping with security at a midtown bar after being told to leave, were each found guilty this week of resisting arrest and each was placed on probation.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a bar at 53rd Street for a reported disorderly male. Upon arrival, the officer observed bar security holding a suspect later identified as Jonathan Robertson, 34, of York, Pa. on the ground.

Bar security advised the officer Robertson had been asked to leave the establishment and had assaulted a security guard and thrown a drink he had left the bar with. According to police reports, bar security issued a trespass warning to Robertson for life and he was told to leave the property or run the risk of being arrested. According to police reports, Robertson indicated he understood the orders and began exiting the property when his brother alleged approached the police and was quickly detained for disorderly conduct. At that point, Robertson returned and aggressively questioned why the officers were detaining his brother.

Again, Robertson was told to leave the property and not interfere with the arrest of his brother, but he continued to scream expletives at the officers, who ultimately advised him he was under arrest and to present his hands for handcuffing.

According to police reports, Robertson resisted, tensed his body and pulled away from the officers attempting to take him into custody. Once police had Robertson on the ground, he reportedly took a swing at an OCPD officer.

He was eventually subdued and charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Christopher Robertson, 26, also of York, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order. On Tuesday, each brother was found guilty of resisting arrest and each was placed on probation for one year.

x

Charges Dropped In Theft Case

SNOW HILL — One of three men arrested in June after allegedly swiping a vehicle and fleeing from police in Ocean City had all of the charges against him dropped last week in Worcester County Circuit Court.

Around 4:30 p.m. on June 8, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were conducting surveillance at a hotel on 27th Street after discovering a stolen vehicle at a downtown convenience store parking lot. The OCPD officers were watching the hotel because of information that at least one of the suspects involved in the motor vehicle theft was believed to be staying there.

While on surveillance at the hotel, OCPD detectives observed an African-American male matching the description of the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle at North Division Street walking with three other males in an alley behind the hotel. OCPD detectives observed the four men, later identified as Davonn Parson, 19; Dalonte Myers, 20; Amir Turner, 18; and a juvenile, all from Edgewood, Md., get into a green Honda Odyssey with Maryland tags.

A background check revealed the Honda had been reported stolen in Harford County the day before. While OCPD observed, the four suspects drove south on Baltimore Avenue. OCPD officers followed as the vehicle turned south on Philadelphia Avenue and accelerated into the bus lane.

When the trailing officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle appeared as if it was going to stop in a motel parking lot. The OCPD officer initiated a high-risk stop and yelled to the occupants in the vehicle to stop and turn the car off, according to police reports. When the officer approached, the vehicle sped south again on Herring Way.

With OCPD vehicles in pursuit, the stolen Honda turned west on Dolphin Street and then north on Marlin Drive, which comes to a dead end at the bay. With the vehicle still in motion, the suspect got out and fled on foot. The vehicle rolled into the front yard of a residence on Marlin Drive and drove over some bushes and flower beds.

A witness grilling on his porch observed the suspects running south on Marlin Drive. OCPD officers set up a perimeter near the dead-end street. Myers was located quickly and taken into custody. Turner and the juvenile jumped into the bay and were found clinging to pillars to stay afloat. Several minutes later, Parson was located hiding under a gazebo behind a residence.

During the roundup, OCPD officers located a black backpack that had been in possession of both Turner and the juvenile at different times during the pursuit and had been discarded before the pair had jumped in the bay. Inside the backpack, OCPD officers located amounts of heroin and cocaine packaged in a manner consistent with distribution.

Each of the four suspects was charged with motor vehicle theft. Parson later admitted being the driver of the stolen vehicle and was also charged with reckless driving. Turner and the juvenile also face charges related to the discovery of narcotics in the backpack each of them had possessed at different times during the incident.

Last week, Turner had all of the charges against him dropped. In November, Parson pleaded guilty to attempting to flee police and was sentenced to one year with all but 30 days suspended. Also in November, Myers had the charges against him placed on the stet, or inactive, docket. The disposition of the case against the juvenile are not known.