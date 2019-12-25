BIS Students From Mrs. Hill’s Class Win $1,000 From Hertrich For “Cash For Class” Contest Video

Students in Mrs. Hill’s class at Berlin Intermediate School were surprised Dec. 11 when they were presented with a check for $1,000 from The Hertrich Automotive Group of Pocomoke City. They entered the Cash for Class contest by creating a video showing a need in the classroom.  Their winnings will be used to purchase subscriptions to an online site called BrainPop.