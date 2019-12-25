Branch Manager Named

BERLIN — Shore United Bank announced Lynn Hancock has joined the company as a branch manager for new location in Ocean City scheduled to open next March.

Hancock joins Shore United Bank with prior experience in consumer and business banking and knowledge of the Ocean City market area.

“We are excited to have Lynn on our team. Her knowledge of banking and experience in the Ocean City market will be an asset to our expansion. She has a passion for helping customers reach their financial goals,” said Jennifer Joseph, executive vice president and chief retail banking officer.

“I am proud to work for a bank that truly cares about the community. Shore United Bank offers on-the-go banking options with a focus on security, along with personalized service that you would expect from a local, community bank,” says Ms. Hancock.

Firm Announces New Staff

SALISBURY — Becker Morgan Group has welcomed three new members to its staff.

“We are excited to welcome these individuals to our team. We look forward to their contributions to help uphold the exceptional customer service we aim to provide our clients as we continue to grow,” said Brad A. Hastings, vice president of Becker Morgan Group.

Beth A. Bell joins the firm as CFO and Associate. She has extensive experience in implementing best-operating practices, efficiencies and structure to organizations. She is passionate about collaborative workplaces and committed to the community.

Meagan G. Bittner is a 2016 graduate of Mercyhurst University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and Pre-Architecture. Since joining the firm as an

interior designer, Meagan has played a role in a variety of projects, including The Ross, a 13-story apartment building coming to downtown Salisbury.

Adam C. Faulkner joins the team as a civil engineering technician. In May, he graduated with an Associate Degree in Architecture Engineering Technologies from Delaware Technical Community College. He has contributed to a variety of projects in Delaware, including conceptual work for two prospective Royal Farms locations.

President Completes Program

BERLIN – Michael Franklin, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic General Hospital, has completed Leadership Maryland, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Franklin, who has over 35 years of healthcare management experience, joined Atlantic General Hospital and Health System as its CEO in 2005. During his tenure, Atlantic General Health System’s network of primary care and specialty physician practices has more than doubled in size and the hospital has expanded to incorporate much-needed services.

Franklin was one of 50 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program, focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

“The healthcare industry has experienced a dramatic evolution over the past decade, and it continues to transform as hospitals learn to grapple with factors affecting patient health that fall outside their traditional roles,” said Franklin. “Being a part of Leadership Maryland has provided additional insights into how I can help Atlantic General shape our future to be the best healthcare partner for our residents and visitors.”