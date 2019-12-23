WEST OCEAN CITY — A homeless man is in critical condition at Shock Trauma in Baltimore and another has been charged with first-degree assault after an incident in West Ocean City last week.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack were dispatched to assist emergency medical services at an apartment on Golf Course Road in West Ocean City. When troopers arrived, they found an EMS team attending to an unconscious man later identified as George L. Stinnet, 58, of no fixed address, who was in the apartment.

An ambulance crew transported Stinnet from the scene, but a Maryland State Police helicopter was soon called and the victim was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Stinnet remained in critical condition at Shock Trauma as of Friday evening with unknown injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Eric J. Jarrett, 48, of no fixed address. After consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police have charged Jarrett with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Jarrett is being held in the Worcester County Detention Center.

MSP troopers called for criminal investigators and personnel from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) and the MSP Criminal Enforcement Division and Homicide Unit responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates both the victim and the suspect are homeless and were in the West Ocean City apartment with other individuals on Wednesday night.

Information developed during the investigation indicates sometime Wednesday night, Jarrett allegedly assaulted Stinnet while they were both in the apartment. Details of that assault are still being investigated. When another individual could not wake Stinnet on Thursday afternoon, they called for an ambulance to respond.

Detectives developed additional information about the suspect and requested assistance from the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD). Jarrett was taken into custody by the OCPD on Thursday evening for another unrelated assault.

A motive for the assault has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.