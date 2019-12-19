SALISBURY – Parents of students in Wicomico County’s public school system will be asked to comment on two proposed school calendars for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Last week, the Wicomico County Board of Education approved on first reading two proposed school calendars for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“I would like to share with you some of the similarities and some of the differences between the two,” said Kim Miles, assistant superintendent for student and family services, “just as points of focus.”

In the first version of the school calendar, Draft A, the academic year would begin on Aug. 31 and end on June 9. In the second version, Draft B, the academic year would begin on Sept. 8 and end on June 14.

“The similarities exist in the Thanksgiving break – a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – and in the winter holiday, December 23-31,” Miles said.

She noted, however, that the two proposed calendars had varying professional days and different spring breaks.

“In Draft A, the pre-Labor Day start, the spring holiday break is four school days in total,” she said. “That would start with a professional day on March 31 followed by the spring holiday for April 1, 2 and 5. The spring holiday in Draft B is a two-day holiday on the 2nd and the 5th.”

Miles said both versions of the school calendar would be posted online for public comments. She encouraged parents to provide feedback.

“We want to hear what is wanted for our schools,” she said. “Please keep in mind that each of these drafts have been developed with a focus on what is best for our students. That would be in relation to academics, social activity and the attendance.”

The school board voted 7-0 to approve both versions of the academic calendar on first reading.

“We are very much interested in the feedback that we receive,” Miles said, “not only for this calendar but for other calendars as we move forward.”