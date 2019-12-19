ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your love of the holidays creates a special bond between you and the people in your life. Use this as a way of building stronger relationships that will carry over well beyond this time.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A new approach could go a long way toward resolving a painful estrangement, especially at this holiday time. And since your aspects favor friendship this week, why not go ahead and try it?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your positives continue to dominate, and any negative factors that squeeze in can be dealt with easily. The secret is to tackle them at once and not allow them to benefit by your neglect.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Good news: A colleague’s remarks could help you move toward ultimately resolving that persistent workplace situation. Meanwhile, enjoy the holidays with loved ones.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): No one reflects the bright holiday more than all you Leos and Leonas who love the shimmer and glimmer of the season. P.S.: There just might be a very special something from Santa.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Celebrate the holidays by being more receptive to new experiences. Overriding the Virgo reluctance to try new things could be the best gift you’ve given yourself in a long while.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Good news about a loved one makes the holidays even more festive. Expect some unexpected gifts, so be prepared with a few nicely wrapped packages of goodies to offer in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The holiday season provides an opportunity to meet new people, some of whom you might even consider “worthy” enough to join the Scorpio’s select group of friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You always bring your own wonderful sparkle and light to the holidays, and don’t be surprised if this year someone special reaches out to respond to your warmth in kind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Togetherness is the dominant theme for the Goat’s holiday celebrations this year. That means reaching out to bring everyone you care for into your very own special circle of light.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A reminder of a very special moment from the past makes the holidays more memorable for the romantic Aquarian. New friendships hold the promise of a romantic future as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Getting into the swim of things for all you party-loving Pisceans is easy enough this holiday season. And, of course, you can expect to impress people wherever you go.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your dedication brings you the success you strive for, and your generosity impels you to reach out and help others on their way up.

