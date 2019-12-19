Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing-.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

December 21: Advent Organ Recital Series

Organ concert at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in downtown Salisbury at 4 p.m. Admission is free. 410-742-5118.

December 28: Breakfast Buffet

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7-10 a.m. Adult, $8; child, $4.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Berlin hosting two NYE ball drop events, first for the kids from 5-6 p.m. (ball drop 6 p.m. outside Heart of Gold) with adult event from 10 p.m.-12:30 with DJs Big Al Reno and Schwab with dancing, beer and food vendors (ball drop midnight).

January 1: New Year’s Day Walk

Public invited to join Assateague Coastal Trust to celebrate Assateague Island’s legacy at 1 p.m. at Assateague State Park. Event will be held rain, snow or shine. Meet at the concession building.

January 3: Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host with doors opening 5 p.m. and early birds beginning at 5:45 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase. 619-922-9950 to reserve tickets.

January 11: Spaghetti Dinner

ABATE of Sussex County is hosting an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 3-7 p.m. at East Sussex Moose Lodge in Frankford. Door prizes available every hour. Cost is $10 per person; $5 for children (ages 4-12).