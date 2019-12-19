Swimmers Make Splash In First Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams dominated in its season-opening meet last week against Pocomoke, taking first in the team competition and sweeping first place in every individual race.

The Decatur boys outscored the Warriors in team points, 109-20, while the Decatur girls rolled past Pocomoke, 136-7. Both teams took first place in every individual event and in the relays.

On the boys’ side, Richard Poist took first in the 100-yard butterfly and in the 500-yard freestyle. Caleb Vaxmonsky also swept two individual events, taking first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley. Gavin Stearn took first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, while Nick Cardamone took first in the 100-yard backstroke and Jack Slaysman took first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the relays, the Decatur boys team including Vaxmonnsky, Poist, Slaysman and Stearn took first in the 200-yard individual medley. The Decatur boys team of Vaxmonsky, Patrick O’Halloran, Jonathan Franklin and Luke Bahlman took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Poist, O’Halloran, Slaysman and Stearn took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

On the girls’ side, Gracie Coker took first in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Farrah Brown took first place in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Mikayla Denault took first in the 200-yard freestyle, Natalie Canham took first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke, while Kayden Hamby won the 100-yard freestyle.

In the relays, the Decatur team of Denault, Canham, Coker and Emma Sperry took first in the 200-yard individual medley. Hamby, Sperry, Coker and Emma Coyman won the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Brown, Canham, Coyman and Denault won the 400-yard freestyle relay.

