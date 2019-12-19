BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team’s early season winning streak came to a halt this week with a 78-53 loss to Crisfield at home on Tuesday.

The Seahawks came out of the gate fast with a dramatic 58-56 overtime win over Kent Island in the season opener, followed by a 64-56 win over county rival Snow Hill last Tuesday. Last Thursday, the Decatur boys continued their winning ways with a 75-62 win over Washington on the road to improve to 3-0 to start the season.

Something had to give when the Seahawks faced also unbeaten Crisfield at home on Tuesday, and for one day at least, the Crabbers held the upper hand. Crisfield beat Decatur, 78-53, on Tuesday. Decatur played Pocomoke on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. After the Governor’s Challenge next week, the Seahawks return to regular season action on January 7 against Bayside South rival Wicomico.