BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams were solid in the second conference meet of the season last week at Snow Hill.

The Seahawks turned in good performances in terms of team scores on both the boys’ and girls’ sides, along with several top individual outcomes. In the 500-meter dash, Mary Mergott finished eighth, while Julia Carson was 31st. Mergott also finished seventh in the 800, while Caroline Gardner was 10th, and Carolina Novelli was 31st. Devon Kramer finished 11th in the 1,600, while Julia Carson was 17th and P.J. Venezia-Westphal was 32nd.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Jabria Lewis was 18th, Alexandria Urbanski was 23rd and Summer Brenner was 25th. In the 55-meter dash, Skylar Griffin was 31st, Ava Becnel was 45th and Summer Banks was 46th. Amelia Kemp was 22nd in the 300-meter dash, while Audrey Grace Mumford was 33rd and Rachel Peretz was 44th.

The Decatur girls finished 14th in the 4×200 relay, 13th in the 4×400 and fifth in the 4×800. In the field events, Mia Andersen finished ninth in the high jump, while Taya Price came in 13th. Zoriah Shockley finished ninth in the shot put.

On the boys’ side, in the 55-meter dash, Jaden Holland was 46th and Gavin Weeks was 50th. Raul Gault finished 22nd in the 300, while Riley Calloway was 28th and Garrett Herr was 36th. Gault came in 11th in the 500, while Gavin McCabe was 26th and Rife Leonard was 50th.

Sam Rakowski was 19th in the 800, while Samuel Woodley was 21st and Philip Becnel was 33rd. In the 1,600, George Cheynet came in 11th and Grant Cheynet finished 33rd. Liam Foley came in 13th in the 3,200, while Jake Gillespie was 31st.

Samuel Oates was 12th in the 55-meter hurdles, while Zachary Fuchsluger was 20th. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished 12th in the 4×200, 10th in the 4×400 and sixth in the 4×800. In the field events, Fuchsluger was 12th in the high jump, while Oates came in 14th and Zach Hickman was 25th in the shot put.