Open Houses Of The Week – December 20, 2019

SELBYVILLE
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

WEST OCEAN CITY
Spy Glass Cove #204
9742 Golf Course Rd
Sat 12-2
3BR/2BA Condo
Great Location
Near Marinas
Tennis, Pool
Rob Bouse
Berkshire Hathaway
443-783-6655

OCEAN VIEW
Lord Baltimore Ln
Sat 12-2
4BR/3.5BA/3,269SF
Less than 3 miles
From Bethany Beach
Spacious 1st flr MBR
Christine McCoy
Coldwell Banker
302-339-5368

 