BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team’s early season winning streak was halted at five games this week with a 66-47 loss to Delmarva Christian on Monday.

The Mallards had been red-hot to start the season, reeling off five straight wins starting with a 66-1 rout of St. Thomas More in the season opener, followed by a pair of wins in the Tip-Off Classic. The streak continued last Wednesday with a 48-8 rout of familiar foe Saints Peter and Paul at home.

Last Friday, the Mallards faced Gunston on the road and won, 50-13. Worcester led 21-0 after one quarter and 38-8 at the half against the Herons and never looked back on their way to the 50-13 win. On Monday, the streak ended with a 66-47 loss to Delmarva Christian on the road.

Worcester uncharacteristically fell behind early against Delmarva Christian and trailed 22-8 after one quarter and 43-17 at the half. The Mallards did battle back, outscoring Delmarva Christian in the third and fourth quarters, but the damage had been done and Worcester fell, 66-47. Next up for the Mallards is the first game of the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament in Salisbury. Worcester will face Boonsboro in its opener on December 30 at 6:45 p.m. at Wicomico High School.