Decatur’s Noah Reho ties up Mardela’s Clay Cox last week during the Seahawks’ 83-0 rout of the Warriors. Photo courtesy Culling Innovations Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team cruised in its first conference match of the year last week, routing Mardela, 83-0.

At 106, Decatur’s Teddy Sites beat Mardela’s Sam Ortiz, while Logan Intrieri beat Gage Daniel at 113. Shamar Barnes beat Mardela’s Cole Hodgdon at 120, while Jagger Clapsadle won by forfeit at 126.

Decatur’s Dustin Morrow beat Logan Bails at 132, while Nico D’Amico won by forfeit at 138 and Noah Reho beat Clay Cox at 145. Kyle Elliott beat Wesley Price at 152, while Alex Koulikov beat Grason Schmidt at 160.

In the 170 bout, Darren Taylor defeated Mardela’s Jonathan Hagy, while Micah Bourne beat Nicholas Smithhart at 182. John Hofman beat Aiden Gregory at 195, while Jonathan Church beat Aaron Smith at 220 and T.D. Ortega beat Tanner Bails at 285.

Decatur had a dual meet scheduled this week on the road with Kent Island and Cambridge-South Dorchester in the last match before the holiday break. Right after New Year’s, the Seahawks will compete in the prestigious Iron Horse Duals.