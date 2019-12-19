Traffic Stop Nets Drug Bust

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on drug possession charges this week after a routine traffic stop in Ocean City.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) patrolling in the area of 100th Street observed a vehicle traveling over the speed limit and with its Delaware license plate partially obscured by a license plate bracket. The officer followed the vehicle before affecting a traffic stop in the area of 80th Street and Coastal Highway.

The driver was identified as Mark Gardner, 33, of Ellendale, Del., while the passenger was identified as Nicholaus Cirillo, 37, of Selbyville. According to police reports, Gardner and Cirillo were acting furtively, looking straight ahead as if they were nervous.

The OCPD officer requested a K-9 unit to conduct a scan of the vehicle and asked Cirillo and Gardner to get out of the vehicle. A background check revealed Cirillo was wanted on two outstanding warrants, both for failing to appear for court, one of which was from the Maryland State Police and one of which was from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

The K-9 scan of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert, which provided probable cause for a search of the vehicle and the suspects’ persons. During the search, officers located in the vehicle a rubber tourniquet consistent with intravenous drug use.

In Cirillo’s wallet, OCPD officers located small paper folds containing suspected heroin and fentanyl. Also, officers located on Gardner a replica handgun. Cirillo was arrested on possession charges and the two outstanding warrants, while Gardner was charged with possession of a replica handgun.

x

Taxi Fare Theft

OCEAN CITY — A West Ocean City man was arrested on theft charges this week after allegedly failing to pay a taxi cab fare in downtown Ocean City.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a bar on Wicomico Street for a reported individual refusing to pay a roughly $8 cab fare. The officer met with the cab driver, who pointed out the suspect later identified as Edwin Dougherty II, 30, of West Ocean City.

When the officer questioned Dougherty about the cab ride, he told police he did not know he had to pay for a taxi cab, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly told Dougherty he should have known if he used a taxi service, he would have to pay and asked him if he had any means to pay the fare. Dougherty told police he did not have any cash, but produced a debit card, according to police reports.

The officer instructed Dougherty to use the bar’s ATM to withdraw money and pay the taxi driver. However, Dougherty could not manipulate the ATM’s screen due to his alleged level of intoxication. The officer then assisted Dougherty with the ATM process, but the debit card was declined.

Dougherty then produced another card and a bar staffer walked him through the ATM process, but that card was declined multiple times, according to police reports. The bar manager determined the ATM was working properly and that card was not working because there was no money in the account.

The officer asked Dougherty again if he had any other means to pay the taxi fare, but he told police he had no cash, nor did he have any money in his bank account. At that point, Dougherty was placed under arrest for theft. According to police reports, he was not eligible to be released on recognizance because without cash or money in his account, a similar situation would likely occur if he attempted to go home via taxi.

x

Screaming Leads To Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Snow Hill woman was arrested on disorderly conduct charges last weekend after allegedly causing a scene outside a downtown Ocean City bar.

Last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area heard a loud-pitched screaming from a female voice coming from a block away. The officer located a vehicle parked on Wicomico Street with a male standing outside and a female, later identified as Fidelia Kurtz, 30, in the driver’s side. As the officer approached, Kurtz could clearly be heard screaming “you picked them over me,” according to police reports.

The officer instructed the male to stand back and approached Kurtz in the vehicle. The officer instructed Kurtz to stop screaming and calm down so he could talk to her about what the problem was, according to police reports. Kurtz told police someone in a nearby bar had grabbed her, but her male companion standing by the vehicle did not come to her assistance.

Meanwhile, the male attempted to approach the officer and the vehicle, but was told repeatedly to stand back while the officer conducted his investigation. After refusing to comply with the officer’s directions, OCPD officers attempted to detain the man, who reportedly shouted expletives in the officers’ direction.

Kurtz then got out of the vehicle and attempted to approach the officers detaining the man, but was told repeatedly to stand back and not interfere with the arrest. Kurtz was ordered to stand back, but instead she attempted to make a furtive move past the officers to get to her male companion.

According to police reports, Kurtz was told to sit on the curb, but instead attempted to get back in her vehicle. Kurtz did get back in her vehicle, but was ordered to get out and sit on the curb. When she refused to comply, the officer reportedly told her, “get out of the car now or I am going to forcefully remove you from it,” to which she replied, “why can’t you ask nicely?” according to police reports.

By now, the bars along Wicomico Street had closed and a crowd had formed on the sidewalk to watch the scene unfold, according to police reports. Kurtz was told again to stop yelling and causing a scene and was warned if she did not, she would be arrested. Kurtz refused to comply and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and other counts.

x

Plea For Fleeing From Cops

OCEAN CITY — One of two brothers arrested on various charges in August, including assault and resisting arrest on the Boardwalk, pleaded guilty this week to disorderly conduct and was placed on probation.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling the Boardwalk in the area of 3rd Street when he observed a group of disorderly males screaming at people. The City Watch surveillance system showed the group of five males walking south on the Boardwalk and the OCPD officer attempted to detain them for questioning, according to police reports.

One of the suspects, later identified as Brandon Shirley, 20, of Kearneysville, W.Va., told police he was not stopping for them and launched expletives at the officers. When officers attempted to detain Shirley, he fled from them on foot shouting, “you’ll never catch me,” according to police reports.

OCPD officers did catch up to Shirley on a bus stop at 10th Street and Baltimore Avenue. When an officer approached Shirley, he reportedly assumed a fighting stance and shoved the officer in the chest in an attempt to get away. OCPD officers were able to get Shirley on the ground and in handcuffs. He was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and other charges.

About a half an hour later, OCPD officers patrolling the Boardwalk in the area of North Division Street attempted to detain a group of disorderly individuals including Logan Shirley, 18, of Kearneysville, W.Va. Like his brother before him, Logan Shirley freed himself from the officers’ grasp and fled westbound from the Boardwalk on foot.

Several minutes later, OCPD officers located Logan Shirley walking north on Baltimore Avenue near 1st Street. When Shirley noticed the officers behind him, he took off running again, cutting through a property and climbing a fence to avoid apprehension.

OCPD officers caught up to Shirley on private property near 2nd Street and he reportedly started walking toward the officers. When he refused to lay down on the ground as ordered, an OCPD officer pulled out his taser and Shirley complied. Logan Shirley was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing. During the booking process, a plastic straw with a white powdery substance was found on his person.

This week, Logan Shirley pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was placed on probation for one year. In September, Brandon Shirley pleaded guilty to failure to obey a lawful order and was also placed on probation for one year.

x

Probation For Destroyed Chair

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man, arrested in July after destroying a chair at a downtown hotel, was found guilty this week of malicious destruction of property and was placed on probation for one year.

Around 2:10 a.m. on July 10, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a suspect later identified as Colin Rihn, 23, of Lancaster, Pa., sprint away from a convenience store on North Division Street. Following Rhin were two other men later identified as employees of a nearby motel.

The employees told police Rihn allegedly walked onto the motel property, picked up a plastic chair in front of one of the units and threw it, destroying it in the process. When the employees confronted Rihn about destroying motel property, he allegedly screamed an expletive at them and ran into the nearby convenience store, according to police reports.

A description of Rihn, who was reportedly highly intoxicated, was broadcast and he was located a short time later in an alley nearby. The motel employees were brought over and positively identified Rihn as the suspect who destroyed the chair. He was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property. This week, Rihn was found guilty of malicious destruction of property and was placed on probation for one year.