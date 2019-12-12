Worcester Prep Places Third AT High School Mathematics Competition

The Worcester Preparatory School Math Team placed third at the 36th Annual Eastern Shore High School Mathematics Competition hosted by Salisbury University Department of Mathematics and Computer Science on Nov. 14. Upper School math teacher Linda Bragg coached the three-person team consisting of seniors Eli Prushansky and Max Huber and junior Daniel Chen. The annual contest celebrates students who have an aptitude and enthusiasm for mathematics.