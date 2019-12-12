Worcester Girls Off to Fast 3-0 Start

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team is off to a fast start after following a win in the season opener last week with a pair of wins in a tournament in Delaware last weekend.

The Mallards cruised past St. Thomas More, 66-1, in their season opener last week to start 1-0 heading into the Tip-Off Classic at Delmarva Christian last Saturday. In its tournament opener, Worcester routed Delmar, 46-17. The Mallards led 11-2 after the first quarter and built the lead to 26-5 by the half. Worcester never looked back as it cruised to the 46-17 win.

In its second game of the Tip-Off Classic last Saturday, Worcester got more of fight from Indian River, but the outcome was the same. The Mallards led 16-6 at the end of one and built their lead to 33-18 at the half before cruising to the 53-30 win.

The Mallards will play three straight road games starting on Friday at Gunston, followed by road games against Delmarva Christian and Sussex Academy before the holiday break. Worcester has two games scheduled during the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament on December 30-31.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.