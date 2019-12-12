BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team is off to a fast start after following a win in the season opener last week with a pair of wins in a tournament in Delaware last weekend.

The Mallards cruised past St. Thomas More, 66-1, in their season opener last week to start 1-0 heading into the Tip-Off Classic at Delmarva Christian last Saturday. In its tournament opener, Worcester routed Delmar, 46-17. The Mallards led 11-2 after the first quarter and built the lead to 26-5 by the half. Worcester never looked back as it cruised to the 46-17 win.

In its second game of the Tip-Off Classic last Saturday, Worcester got more of fight from Indian River, but the outcome was the same. The Mallards led 16-6 at the end of one and built their lead to 33-18 at the half before cruising to the 53-30 win.

The Mallards will play three straight road games starting on Friday at Gunston, followed by road games against Delmarva Christian and Sussex Academy before the holiday break. Worcester has two games scheduled during the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament on December 30-31.