Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://-delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

December 13: Christmas Concert

A Christmas Concert, benefiting the CASA program, will be held at Stevenson United Methodist Church 7-8:30 p.m. Local musicians and children performing favorite holiday tunes as well as the Stevenson UMC hand bell choir and director and organist Ty Thompson.

December 13: Christmas Concert

Pines Tones Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Atlantic United Methodist Church. Admission is free. An offering will be received. Refreshments after in the church hall. All welcome.

December 13-15: Children’s Play

Ocean Pines Players will perform ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas Friday, Dec. 13 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Red Doors Community Center. Tickets for the play are $15 for adults and $10 for children 3 to 16, payable at the door, although seats can be reserved in advance on the Ocean Pines Players website at www.-oceanpinesplayers.com.

December 14: Shoppers Bazaar

Salisbury Elks Lodge #817 holding from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Forty local vendors and family-friendly event with Santa’s Workshop, gift wrapping, refreshments and prizes.

December 14 And 21: Advent Organ Recital Series

Organ concerts at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in downtown Salisbury at 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free. 410-742-5118.

December 16: Holiday Lunch

The Ocean City Senior Center will hold at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Bank of Ocean City. RSVP by Dec. 9 to Laura at 410-289-0824 or laura.madara@worcoa.org

December 28: Breakfast Buffet

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7-10 a.m. Adult, $8; child, $4.

January 3: Cash Bingo

Doors open at the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary at 5 p.m. with game beginning at 5:45 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve ticket.