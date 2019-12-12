BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in a solid performance in the first conference meet of the season last week with good overall team scores and several standout individual outcomes.

In the boy’s 300, Raul Gault finished 18th, Gavin Weeks finished 39th, and Garrett Herr finished 43rd. In the boys’ 500, Gavin McCabe finished 13th, Kai Ross came in 23rd, and Rife Leonard finished 42nd. George Cheynet finished 13th in the 800, while Tristan Dutton was 22nd.

In the 1,600, Sam Rakowski finished 13th, Dutton was 24th and Grant Cheynet finished 32nd. Liam Foley finished fourth in the 3,200, while Philip Becnel came in 13th. Samuel Oates finished 17th in the 55-meter hurdles and Zachary Fuchsluger was 25th. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished 12th in the 4×200, eighth in the 4×400, and third in the 4×800. In the field events, Fuchsluger was 12th in the high jump, while Oates finished 14th. Zachary Hickman finished 15th in the shot put.

In the girls’ 300, Amelia Kemp was 17th and Skylar Griffin was 28th. In the 500, Alyssa Romano was seventh, Caroline Gardner was 10th and Julia Carson was 23rd. Mary Mergott finished fifth in the 800, while Carolina Novelli was 20th. Mergott also finished seventh in the 1,600, while Devon Kramer was 15th.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Ivorie Helmbright was 21st, Jabria Lewis was 22nd and Alexandria Urbanski was 26th.

In the hurdles, the Decatur girls were ninth in the 4×200, eighth in the 4×400 and third in the 4×800. In the field events, Mia Andersen was 11th in the high jump, while Taya Price was 12th. Zoriah Shockley was second in the shot put.