BERLIN- Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity basketball team swept two games to start the season with a nice win at home against Kent Island and a rout of Snow Hill on the road on Tuesday.

The Seahawks got past Kent Island in the season opener last week on the road, 41-35, in a relatively tight game. Mayah Garner led Decatur with 15 points, while Jessica Janney scored 12 and Nadia Bullock added six.

Back in action on the road on Tuesday at county rival Snow Hill, the Seahawks cruised past the Eagles, 52-16. Decatur got out to an early lead and never looked back against Snow Hill. Janney led the way with 14 points, while Garner scored 11 and Bullock and Sarah Engle each contributed 10. The Seahawks face Crisfield on the road next Tuesday followed by a home game against Pocomoke. The Decatur girls will compete in the North Caroline Holiday Tournament again this year, their first contest coming against the host.