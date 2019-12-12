Seahawks Edge Bucs, Rout Eagles

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity basketball team swept two games to start the season with a nice win at home against Kent Island and a rout of Snow Hill on the road on Tuesday.

The Seahawks got past Kent Island in the season opener last week on the road, 41-35, in a relatively tight game. Mayah Garner led Decatur with 15 points, while Jessica Janney scored 12 and Nadia Bullock added six.

Back in action on the road on Tuesday at county rival Snow Hill, the Seahawks cruised past the Eagles, 52-16. Decatur got out to an early lead and never looked back against Snow Hill. Janney led the way with 14 points, while Garner scored 11 and Bullock and Sarah Engle each contributed 10. The Seahawks face Crisfield on the road next Tuesday followed by a home game against Pocomoke. The Decatur girls will compete in the North Caroline Holiday Tournament again this year, their first contest coming against the host.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.