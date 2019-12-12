Open Houses Of The Week – December 13, 2019

by
Open Houses Of The Week – December 13, 2019

SELBYVILLE
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

OCEAN CITY
Aronimink #7B
306 13th Street
Fri 12-2
Waterfront w/
Deeded Boat Slip
2BR/2BA Condo
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915

OCEAN CITY
Top Royal North
7 127th St #200N
Sun 10-12
1 Large BR/1.5BA
Large Balcony
Ocean View
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915

OCEAN CITY
Coral Seas #110
7601 Coastal Hwy
Sun 1-3
3BR/3BA Condo
Rooftop Pool
Elevator
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915